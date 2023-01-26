Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

