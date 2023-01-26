Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $310.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.