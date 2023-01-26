Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
