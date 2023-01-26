Ieq Capital LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $231.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

