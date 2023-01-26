Ieq Capital LLC Invests $915,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,863.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
