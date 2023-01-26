Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $444.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.