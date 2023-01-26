IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$50.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

