IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$50.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
IGM Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.