Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 41,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $211.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.84.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

