Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 15,984 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,145,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

