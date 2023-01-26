Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 317 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70.

