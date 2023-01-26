Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.