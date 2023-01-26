Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,689 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.