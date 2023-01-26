Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.