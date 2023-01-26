Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.