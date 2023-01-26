Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,396 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 513,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

