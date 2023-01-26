Independent Advisor Alliance Has $554,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 161,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

