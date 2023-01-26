Independent Advisor Alliance Has $570,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Okta were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Okta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

