Independent Advisor Alliance Has $577,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

