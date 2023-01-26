Independent Advisor Alliance Has $648,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

