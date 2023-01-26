Independent Advisor Alliance Has $828,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of OKE opened at $69.04 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

