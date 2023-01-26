Independent Advisor Alliance Has $995,000 Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after acquiring an additional 876,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,765,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,001,000 after buying an additional 197,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

