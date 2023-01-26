Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

