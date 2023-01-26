Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $629,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.51 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

