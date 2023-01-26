Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $645,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after buying an additional 431,381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,032 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

