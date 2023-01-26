Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

