Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

