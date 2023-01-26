Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

