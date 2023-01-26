Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 3,812 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

