Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 43 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,390.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,084.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,938.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

