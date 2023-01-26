Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 564 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.