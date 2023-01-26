Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 696 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

