Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 12,935 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

