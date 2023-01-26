Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

