Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 2.3 %

LANC stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

