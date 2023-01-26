Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 169 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.27.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $488.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

