Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,453 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nordson were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after buying an additional 121,864 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $235.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $247.08.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

