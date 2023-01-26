Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 40 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Humana were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

HUM opened at $502.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $371.37 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

