Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 697 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

