Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,725 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock worth $156,572 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

