Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAUGY stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

