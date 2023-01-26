International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 173.91 ($2.15).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 169.72 ($2.10) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.10 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of £8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

