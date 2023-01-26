Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,999,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,808,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

