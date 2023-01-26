Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Invesco Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Transactions at Invesco
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
