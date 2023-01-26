Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.