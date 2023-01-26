Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

