Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.