IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
