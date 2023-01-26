IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

