iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after buying an additional 222,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

