iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,296 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SLV opened at $21.97 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
