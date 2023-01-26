iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

