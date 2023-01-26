Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

